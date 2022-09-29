Michigan hunting season: Don't forget to report your deer to the DNR this season

article

Michigan's deer bow hunting season starts Saturday.

If you are headed out to hunt, don't forget that you are required to report your kills to the Department of Natural Resources.

Under a new requirement implemented this season, hunters will have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer.

You must report the kill tag license number that was attached to the deer, the hunter’s date of birth, the exact harvest location, the type of deer harvested (fawn/antlered/adult doe), number of antler points (if a buck), and date of kill.

This takes several minutes, and can be done through the DNR website or the department's app, available for iPhones and Androids.

If a hunter does not have access to internet service or a smartphone, they can give the required information to a family member or friend to input it for them, the DNR said.

Failing to report your kill is a 90-day misdemeanor that carries fines ranging from $50 to $500.

Hunters with questions about the new requirement can check the FAQ page here.