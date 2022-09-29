Michigan hunting season: Don't forget to report your deer to the DNR this season
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's deer bow hunting season starts Saturday.
If you are headed out to hunt, don't forget that you are required to report your kills to the Department of Natural Resources.
Under a new requirement implemented this season, hunters will have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer.
You must report the kill tag license number that was attached to the deer, the hunter’s date of birth, the exact harvest location, the type of deer harvested (fawn/antlered/adult doe), number of antler points (if a buck), and date of kill.
This takes several minutes, and can be done through the DNR website or the department's app, available for iPhones and Androids.
If a hunter does not have access to internet service or a smartphone, they can give the required information to a family member or friend to input it for them, the DNR said.
Failing to report your kill is a 90-day misdemeanor that carries fines ranging from $50 to $500.
Hunters with questions about the new requirement can check the FAQ page here.