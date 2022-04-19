Michigan is 8th most dangerous state for bicyclists, study finds

article

A new study analyzed how dangerous it is to bicycle in the United States.

Dolman Law studied 10 years of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and concluded that Michigan is the eighth most dangerous state for bicyclists.

The state has had 255 bicyclist deaths in that time, and there are 2.55 bicyclist deaths per 100,000 people.

The study referenced Michigan law that requires drivers to give cyclists at least three feet of space. However, it noted that distracted driving could be a factor because the state's distracted driving laws only include handheld devices.

Florida is the most dangerous state for cyclists, with 1,341 people being killed in bicycle accidents from 2010-2019, or 6.18 deaths per 100,000 people.

Advertisement