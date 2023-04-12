Is cursive dead?

Quickly becoming a lost art among the U.S. population, skills like penmanship have fallen out of favor and school curriculum as more of people's lives move online into the digital world.

Michigan lawmakers are looking to create an avenue for schools to re-adopt the skill as a unit taught in class.

HB 4064 was introduced in the Michigan House in February by State Rep. Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac). In a March instagram post, the lawmaker said she testified in front of the education committee about bringing the skill back to schools.

"No child should grow up not knowing how to sign their own name or read the documents that founded out country," she wrote. "With this bill, we will bring back the lost art of cursive writing!"

Closer to two-dozen lawmakers have signed in support of the bill.

If enacted, the bill paves a way for public school districts to develop and implement a model program for teaching cursive. A program would need to be developed by August 2024 under the bill's writing.

School districts would be "strongly encouraged" to use the program in its curriculum.