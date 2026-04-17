Michigan lawmaker pushes to ban probation sentences for all criminal sexual conduct offenses

The Brief A Michigan senator is working to prohibit probation sentences for all offenders convicted of criminal sexual conduct. Currently, those convicted of second-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct are eligible to receive probation instead of prison time.



A new bill in Michigan would carry prison time for all offenders convicted of criminal sexual conduct, regardless of degree.

Currently, only those convicted of first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct receive mandatory time behind bars. Offenders convicted of second-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct are eligible to receive probation instead of prison time. Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) wants to change that.

"This is a massive oversight," Runestad said. "Criminal sexual conduct crimes are among the most serious offenses, and those who commit them should face meaningful consequences. My bill ensures that all individuals convicted of CSC crimes, regardless of degree, are held fully accountable."

Senate Bill 902 would change the law to prohibit probation for all four degrees of CSC in Michigan.

"Victims deserve justice, and our laws must reflect the severity of these crimes," Runestad said. "If passed, this bill will send a clear message: Michigan will not tolerate sexual violence, and those who commit these crimes will face the full extent of the law."

What's next:

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety.

A date for the committee to consider the bill has not been set.