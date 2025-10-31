Michigan lawmakers propose longer firearm deer hunting season due to SNAP pause

The Brief Some Michigan lawmakers want to extend firearm hunting season due to the SNAP benefits pause. Lawmakers behind the resolution said it would allow more time to process meat as part of the Hunters Feeding Michigan program.



Several Michigan lawmakers introduced a resolution to extend firearm deer hunting this season due to a pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Under the proposed resolution, firearm deer hunting season would be held from Nov. 1-30 this year. Firearm deer season does not begin until Nov. 15.

According to the sponsors of the resolutions, an earlier start date for the hunting season would allow processors who participate in the Department of Natural Resources' Hunters Feeding Michigan more time to process meat that can be frozen and consumed later. Hunters are able to donate their deer to the program to help feed people in need.

The lawmakers behind the resolution said one donated deer can provide about 160 meals. According to the DNR, a record was set during the 2024 fiscal year, when 140,000 pounds of venison was donated through the Hunters Feeding Michigan program, which started in 2007.

What's next:

The Democrat-backed resolution has been referred to the Committee on Government Operations.

A date to review it has not been set. The soonest it could be reviewed by the committee would be early next week.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that SNAP benefits will not be issued in November amid the government shutdown.