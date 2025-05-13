Michigan lawmakers push defense-minded security bills aimed at securing schools from emergencies

The Brief Lawmakers are working to improve safety at Michigan schools with a nine-bill package aimed at boosting their defenses. A Clarkston Republican said the legislation targets training for school staff and other lockdown drills. The legislation follows different mass shooting events in Michigan, including Oxford High School and Michigan State University.



More than three-and-a-half years since the tragic shooting at Oxford High School, lawmakers are still working to understand how to better protect its students.

One Republican's package of bills takes aim at beefing up defensive measures within school buildings, as well as mandating training curriculum for staff.

Big picture view:

Michigan Rep. Mike Harris held a press conference this week announcing legislation which targets helping schools better prepare for emergency circumstances.

A former police officer-turned lawmaker, the Clarkston lawmaker said Michigan State Police would play a role in the training.

"Rep. Pavlov has a bill that requires Michigan State Police to provide uniform comprehensive school safety training for school resource officers and all staff at Michigan schools," he said.

However, he added it isn't just about training for a possible active shooter. The bills also deal with other emergency situations like a hazmat incident.

"Sometimes there are role-playing-type events," Harris said. "Other times it's just 'how do we secure the doors, how do we secure the building, where should we stand in the classroom."

Dig deeper:

The bills also beef up the OK2Say hot line set up by the state where anyone can report a possible threat.

Other lockdown drills are also being added, mandating schools to prepare for all kinds of possibilities.

"We're taking one drill away from the current requirements for fire drills, moving that over to the lockdown side of the drill package and requires at least one of the lockdown drills being done during lunch, recess, or school assemblies and at least one lockdown drill while students are in between classes," said Harris.

What's next:

Lawmakers are eager to debate the measures, though must expect them to pass.

There are other more offensive-style bills that pro-gun groups believe could help. But at least one Michigan Democrat says its unlikely something like that clears the legislature.

"None of that kind of thing will happen in an election year," said state Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D-Keego Harbor). "I actually have the assault weapon bill. It's one of my stocks. We may be able to talk about that next year."