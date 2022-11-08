Michigan Live Election updates: Oakland and Wayne County vote on public transportation funding

In Michigan's two biggest counties, voters are each deciding on funding public transportation as Wayne County and Oakland County voters both are asked about paying more to help fund transportation.

All voters in Oakland County were asked on Tuesday, Nov. 8, about a tax hike for some communities that would provide millions for SMART to run countywide, as well as funding for smaller transportation providers like western and northern Oakland transportation authorities and the Older Persons' Commission.

In Wayne County, they're similarly asked about the renewal of a 0.9949 mill through 2025 to support the Suburban Mobility Authority for

Regional Transportation (SMART).

Below are results for both counties as they come in.