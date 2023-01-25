Michigan Made Winter Market, Winterfest, birding, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Find products crafted in The Mitten, explore Belle Isle, and more this weekend.

Here's what's going on:

(Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com)

Michigan Made Winter Market

Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Browse products made right here in The Mitten during this market dedicated to Michigan as the state turns 186.

Fire pits will be placed around the village to keep you warm, and restaurants will be open for food.

This event is free.

Winterfest

Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Belle Isle Nature Center in Detroit

Trek through the trails on snowshoes, make a feeder to care for birds in the winter, learn about animal adaptations and winter survival, and much more.

This event is free.

Learn more.

YOGA Class and a Glass

Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9:45-11 a.m.

Urbanrest Brewing Co. at 2615 Wolcott St. in Ferndale

Enjoy an all level yoga class with Kim Siegel then have a beer at Urbanrest.

There is no preregistration, but the event is expected to fill up quickly.

Birding Belle Isle

Sunday, Jan. 29 from 9-11 a.m.

Belle Isle in Detroit

Enjoy birding in the winter with a focus on migrant waterfowl on the waters.

Staff will provide a spotting scope to share among guests, and a limited number of binoculars will be available for loan.

This event is free, but registration is required. Register here.

Vixen's on Bagley

4-10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays

2545 Bagley St. in Detroit

This love-themed pop-up bar features "love potion" cocktails, hot chocolate, beer, snacks, and more. Guests can also order food from Goblin Sushi and have it delivered to Vixen's.

Learn more.