Vixen's on Bagley: Valentine's Day-themed pop-up bar replacing Christmas tavern in Detroit
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sticking with the reindeer names, the Blitzen's on Bagley pop-up is transforming into Vixen's on Bagley for Valentine's Day.
Vixen's on Bagley opens Wednesday at 2545 Bagley St. in Southwest Detroit. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
The love-themed bar will feature "love potion" cocktails, hot chocolate, beer, snacks, and more. Guests can also order food from Goblin Sushi and have it delivered to Vixen's.