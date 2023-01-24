Expand / Collapse search

Vixen's on Bagley: Valentine's Day-themed pop-up bar replacing Christmas tavern in Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sticking with the reindeer names, the Blitzen's on Bagley pop-up is transforming into Vixen's on Bagley for Valentine's Day.

Vixen's on Bagley opens Wednesday at 2545 Bagley St. in Southwest Detroit. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The love-themed bar will feature "love potion" cocktails, hot chocolate, beer, snacks, and more. Guests can also order food from Goblin Sushi and have it delivered to Vixen's. 

More things to do:

Marinating bacon in sugar? Here's how Bad Brads BBQ does it

Bad Brad's BBQ has combined the umami flavor of bacon with sugar to create an entirely new taste.