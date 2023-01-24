Vixen's on Bagley: Valentine's Day-themed pop-up bar replacing Christmas tavern in Detroit

article

Sticking with the reindeer names, the Blitzen's on Bagley pop-up is transforming into Vixen's on Bagley for Valentine's Day.

Vixen's on Bagley opens Wednesday at 2545 Bagley St. in Southwest Detroit. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The love-themed bar will feature "love potion" cocktails, hot chocolate, beer, snacks, and more. Guests can also order food from Goblin Sushi and have it delivered to Vixen's.

