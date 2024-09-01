Michigan man accused of stabbing two family members in custody

article

A man wanted by police for allegedly stabbing two family members was taken into custody on Saturday.

Police confirmed 33-year-old Brent Durrant was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Durrant is accused of stabbing two family members Thursday afternoon in Fort Gratiot Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said to avoid the area of Meijer on 24th Ave for a search after citizens reported sightings of him.

