Suspect wanted after stabbing family members, Michigan sheriff says

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 33-year-old man accused of stabbing two family members on Thursday night.

Brent Durrant is accused of stabbing a 56-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman inside a home in the 4000 block of Parker Road in Fort Gratiot Township just after 7:30 p.m. before fleeing.

Authorities said Durrant has mental illness. He may still be armed.

Durrant is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and brown pants.

If you see Durrant, call 911.