Michigan man accused of stalking, threatening to kill and eat woman

The Brief A mocking meme showing Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard was showcased by Bouchard in a press conference to demonstrate Jewish hate. The meme became a battle cry for the First Amendment on social media after Bouchard said the man who posted it was arrested. The man behind the post was arrested not for the meme, but for serious crimes targeting women.



An antisemitic post targeted Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, depicting him as the character of an Orthodox Jewish man. Meanwhile, the person behind its creation is accused of some serious crimes targeting women.

What they're saying:

A mocking meme showing Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard as an Orthodox Jewish man was showcased by Bouchard in a press conference to demonstrate Jewish hate after the attack at Temple Israel.

"I give you this by way of example, some pond scum felt empowered and emboldened to put this picture of me up to intimidate me, which he didn’t because I signed up for this," said Bouchard.

This week, the meme became a battle cry for the First Amendment on social media after Bouchard said the man who posted it was arrested. Jarring commentary attacking the sheriff circulated by the millions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Even a local ammunition company, Fenix, hopped on board, printing it on bags of ammo, saying "Free speech is non-negotiable."

Bouchard clarified the man wasn’t arrested for the meme, and he used him as an example of rhetoric which is protected.

Dig deeper:

The 45-year-old Michigan man who made the post was actually wanted on two warrants for felony stalking, allegedly terrorizing two women for at least a year. He allegedly threatened to kill them and eat one of their corpses, even sending photos of a stockpile of weapons through thousands of emails and hundreds of phone calls.

FOX 2 was told he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and is expected to be arraigned in Livingston County, where the charges stem from.