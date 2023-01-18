Michigan man charged with holding women hostage after accusing them of stealing his meth

article

A man is facing charges after he allegedly held two women hostage in a Michigan shed because he thought they stole his methamphetamine.

Michael James Miskell, 50, from Wellston, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault and battery in connection with the incident that happened Saturday.

According to Michigan State Police, the victims met Miskell in a shed where he lived in Manistee County just before 7:15 a.m. During the meeting, Miskell thought they stole his meth, so he allegedly assaulted them and brandished a handgun while telling them they could not leave.

One of the victims was able to escape when one of the women called her son, who confronted Miskell.

Miskell is accused of slamming the shed door shut while the other woman was still inside.

After the MSP Emergency Support Team arrived, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered that the woman and Miskell had left the shed on foot. They were found nearby.

Miskell didn't have the handgun, but police found it near the shed. That gun was stolen in 2010 from Lansing, police said.

Miskell was given a $35,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court Feb. 1.