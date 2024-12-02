Michigan man convicted of raping 14-year-old in 2005

article

Last week, a jury found a Michigan man guilty of a cold case rape from almost two decades ago.

Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 39, of Kalamazoo was convicted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the 2005 sex assault of a 14-year-old girl. According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Kalamazoo SAKI, Robinson Hopkins gave the victim alcohol and marijuana before sexually assaulting her. The girl had met Hopkins through a friend and only knew him as "Chicago."

The victim reported the crime after it happened, but Robinson Hopkins was not identified until DNA linked him to the assault in 2022.

Robinson Hopkins will be sentenced on Feb. 5, 2025.

"I continue to be impressed time and again by the work that the Kalamazoo County SAKI team does on behalf of sexual assault survivors," said Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey S. Getting. "These are complicated, difficult, important cases that not only bring justice for survivors, but are also making our community safer."