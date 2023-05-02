Michigan man found dead 2 months after family said he didn't show up to mother's memorial service

article

A man was found dead about two months after his family reported him missing.

A person walking their dog in Clare County's Farwell found Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser's body Friday evening.

Police said it appeared the 26-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nasser's family reported him missing in early March after he didn't show up for his mother's memorial service. However, his family said they haven't seen him since December, and neighbors haven't seen him since January.

---

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.