Michigan man found guilty after sexually assaulting 14-year-old neighbor, threatening to kill her

A Michigan man is awaiting his sentence for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl nearly 10 years ago.

John Digiacomo, 59, of Clio, is accused of assaulting the girl in Tuscola, Genesee, and Saginaw counties between 2014 and 2015. He was recently found guilty in Tuscola County and is awaiting trial in Genesee County.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, the victim moved in with her aunt, who lived next to Digiacomo, in the summer of 2014. Digiacomo, who was a tow truck driver, began giving the girl drugs and sexually assaulting her in different locations.

Nessel said that he told the girl that he would kill her and her family if she attempted to stop being assaulted or cut ties with him.

"Those who prey on children deserve to face the full weight of the criminal justice system," Nessel said. "It’s thanks to the exceptional work of the prosecutors and investigators in this case that this offender was found guilty of his crimes. We hope this conviction helps brings the victim some peace, and we look forward to the same result in the Genesee County trial."

Digiacomo is awaiting his Tuscola County sentencing.

He was found guilty of these charges in Tuscola County:

two counts of first-degree CSC, felonies punishable by life in prison;

one count of second-degree CSC, a felony punishable by 15 years in prison;

two counts of third-degree CSC, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison;

three counts of weapons felony firearm, punishable by 2 years in prison; and

one count of fourth-degree CSC, a high court misdemeanor punishable by two years and/or a $500 fine.

He is charged in Genesee County with: