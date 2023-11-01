Michigan man headed to trial for alleged $41K PPP loan fraud

A Frankenmuth man was bound over to trial this week after alleged Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud.

Anthony Golden, 67, is accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $41,000 in PPP funds. According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office, he took out two loans by claiming he had payroll income impacted by the Covid pandemic. This wasn't true, authorities said.

Golden then allegedly sought and received forgiveness of both loans. He also failed to report the improperly forgiven loans as income on his Michigan tax returns, authorities said.

"PPP loans from the federal government were meant as a lifeline to keep the businesses we depend on afloat during the tumultuous times of the pandemic," said Nessel. "Those who defrauded that program not only cheated their fellow Americans out of their hard-earned money in a difficult time but denied other deserving businesses who couldn’t get those resources."

Golden was charged with two counts of false pretenses in excess of $20,000, two counts of filing false tax returns, and one count of use of a computer to commit a crime.