Michigan man missing after leaving concert in downtown Grand Rapids

A man is missing after attending a concert Sunday in downtown Grand Rapids.

Logan Thayer Sweet, 31, attended the Tall Heights concert show at The Listening Room. He was last seen riding his charcoal gray 2022 Kawasaki 650 sport bike.

Sweet is 6 feet tall, and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

According to Sweet's wife, he should have been headed home to the Hamilton area.

A Facebook group has been set up to help look for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269-673-3899.