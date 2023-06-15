Michigan man missing after walking into woods following crash 3 weeks go

article

A mid-Michigan man is missing after walking away from a crash three weeks ago.

Michigan State Police said Michael Wayne Frisco was last seen May 26 immediately after a crash near M-30 and Estey Road in Gladwin County. The 49-year-old walked into the woods without his phone or wallet.

Frisco's girlfriend reported him missing on June 8, and Police continue to search the area where Frisco was last seen. They have used drones and K-9s to scour the area.

He is described as white with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.