MSP seek information about northern Michigan motorcycle crash after rider, passenger unable to provide details

Michigan State Police need help investigating a motorcycle crash that happened last month.

Police said the rider and passenger, who are not from the area, were brought to Otsego Memorial Hospital by an unknown male after being involved in a crash around 10:10 p.m. May 25.

The two could not provide any information about what happened or where it happened, and police were not able to locate the crash scene. They haven't found the black Honda VTX1800C motorcycle, either.

Investigators believe the crash happened on Thumb Lake Road in either Charlevoix or Otsego counties.

Anyone with information is skied to contact the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.