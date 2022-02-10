Michigan man ordered to pay $25K to victim for revenge porn catfishing

A Flint man has been ordered to pay $25,000 for impersonating a woman on social media by sell her nude photos and videos she shared with him.

Bradley Clark, Jr, 56, of Flint, was ordered by a Wayne County judge to pay $25,000 for impersonating the unnamed woman on social media and using photos and videos she shared with him from a previous relationship.

According to the complaint filed against Clark, the victim claimed on March 8, 2021, an Instagram profile referenced her job, city, and name and linked to a Patreon page which offered membership packages ranging between $4 per month and $9 per month.

The complaint states that for $4, users would get access to exclusive private pictures, screenshots and a group shared video. The fee of $9 would get access to ‘everything’, according to the complaint, which included all photos, screenshots and private videos.

The Patreon page had 604 followers at one time.

Both the Patreon page and Instagram account have been removed and the photos and videos have been scrubbed off the internet.

Clark was sued for invasion of privacy (public disclosure of private material), invasion of privacy (appropriation of identity for financial gain), intentional infliction of emotional distress, statutory civil stalking, declaratory relief, and injunctive relief.

The Wayne County judge sided with the victim and ordered Clark to pay $25,000, which can obtained by garnishing his wages, if necessary. He must also destroy any and all photos and videos he still has of the victim.

In light of the lawsuit, Clark has been charged with six counts of dissemination of sexually explicit material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, which could result in Mr. Clark being sentenced to nearly 4.5 years in prison.

He's currently out on bond and must wear a GPS tether.

According to the civil lawsuit, Clark told the woman he was interested in attending seminary school to become a minister. It's unknown if those plans will be derailed due to the civil or criminal charges filed against him.