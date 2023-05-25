Michigan man who tried to move drugs from home while in jail sentenced to prison

article

A Michigan man is headed to prison after he was caught trying to move drugs out of a home while he was in jail.

Jacob Overholt, 31, was sentenced to 120 to 240 months in prison.

Authorities say Overholt had 4.8 ounces of powder cocaine, 1,587 methamphetamine pills, alprazolam pills, and oxycodone pills. These drugs were seized from a home in Leelanau County's Elmwood Township.

A tip about Overholt attempting to move the drugs from behind bars led to surveillance on the northern Michigan home. He was on parole at the time. According to records, that parole stemmed from a third-offense operating while intoxicated and fleeing police.

Two other people arrested in connection with the case, Taylor Soper and Frederick Zimmerman, haven't been sentenced.