Michigan managing two separate listeria outbreaks linked to contaminated lettuce

article

The CDC is currently tracking two outbreaks of the foodborne illness listeria - including one first reported in Michigan - after several brands issued recalls for salad products that had been contaminated.

So far, three people have died and more than 20 have been hospitalized across the two outbreaks. One is linked to Fresh Express and the other Dole.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development first identified the outbreak strain in a bag of salad from Fresh Express on Dec. 16. Since then, the company's contaminated food has been traced to illnesses in eight other states.

According to MDARD, listeria was first detected in a bag of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts Romaine Lettuce Sweet Butter Lettuce. The contaminated food has also been detected in Ohio, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New jersey, and Virginia.

Listeria is typically contracted from the consumption of improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products, the Mayo Clinic has said. Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea.

It can take more than 30 days before symptoms begin to show.

If the infection spreads to someone's nervous system, it can cause neurological issues like loss of balance, confusion and convulsions.

The illness is especially dangerous to newborns, elderly people, and pregnant women. Those with weakened immune systems can also experience complications.

The other listeria outbreak, linked to Dole, has been reported in 13 states including Michigan. The recalled food was sold under multiple brands, including Ahold, Kroger lid, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature's Promise, and, Simply Nature.

Advertisement

The "best if used by" dates span Nov. 30, 2021 to Jan. 8, 2022.