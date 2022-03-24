Michigan marijuana: More than $42.2 million going to cities, counties with pot businesses

Michigan municipalities with licensed pot businesses are getting a chunk of more than $42.2 million as part of the state's Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

Cities, villages, townships, and counties will get $56,400 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness in its jurisdiction. This means 62 cities, 15 villages, 33 townships, and 53 counties have money coming.

Ann Arbor has the most marijuana licenses in the state. It is getting $1,411,336. The county it is in, Washtenaw County, is getting $1,806,510.08.

You can see a full breakdown below.

"The Michigan Department of Treasury will distribute these dollars as soon as practical to eligible local units of government," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. "The doubling of this year’s payment amounts will have a larger impact on local government budgets."

Additionally, $49.3 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $49.3 million went to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

This money is from the Marihuana Regulation Fund. It was collected from 374 licensees during the 2021 fiscal year. More $111 million was collected from the 10% adult-use marijuana tax.

"It’s rewarding to see that the agency’s balanced regulatory approach is effectively protecting consumers while still allowing Michigan businesses to grow and thrive," said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. "The funding provided directly to local governments – and the thousands of jobs created across the state – show that Michigan is leading the way in the cannabis industry."

Full distribution breakdown (if you can't see the document, click here):