The agency that regulates cannabis sales and testing in Michigan and conducts routine inspections of businesses in the industry has filed a formal complaint against Exclusive Brands out of Ann Arbor.

Two separate complaints against the company allege they failed to enter transactions into the statewide monitoring system, failing to keep surveillance recordings, not keeping proper records, improper storage, and more.

There are 13 alleged violations between the two complaints against the marijuana processing company, which is located at 3820 Varsity Drive in Ann Arbor.

In announcing formal complaints, the Cannabis Regulatory Agency gives a notice of plans to impose fines or other sanctions against the companies. Companies have 21 days to request a hearing after receiving a complaint.

Both complaints include several instances of improper record keeping and failing to keep track of distillate - which is a highly purified marijuana product. According to one complaint, more than 10 pounds of marijuana could not be located at the business.

The second complaint involves an inspector requesting access to the businesses' video cameras. The company's director of operations was "unable to provide access to the surveillance system."

In a separate complaint, allegations include not accurately tracking supplies that went through the business, as well as using untested distillate to create nearly 100 pounds of product. There were also dozens of bags of edibles not properly tagged in the kitchen room.

Another 83 pounds of marijuana product could not be located in the physical inventory of the business.

Meanwhile, there were more than 8,230 grams of product physically in the business, despite them being recorded as having been combined with other packages of product and distributed around the state.

The total worth of the product was nearly $350,000 worth.

When asked to explain the discrepancy, the employee said they "had no idea."