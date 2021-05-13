Michigan mask policy is under review by MDHHS after CDC announcement

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it is reviewing Thursday's announcement by the CDC's guidance that eliminates the need for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in most situations.

Under the new guidance from the CDC, masks only need to be worn by fully vaccinated people in crowded indoor spaces such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. It removes the requirement for all other indoor spaces and outdoors, even when there are crowds.

However, this new guidance did not align with Michigan's Vacc to Normal Challenge, which lays out the benchmarks for lifting the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

In a statement, MDHHS said, "CDC issued guidance today that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing except where required by federal, state, local, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

"MDHHS is reviewing these newly released guidelines."

Under the Vacc to Normal Plan, the mask mandate would be lifted after 70% of adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Right now, just over 55% of people have received one.

Last week, Michigan changed its mask mandate so that they were not required at outdoor events with fewer than 100 people.

The first benchmark in the plan allows in-person office work to resume two weeks after 55% was hit. The next step would involve lifting the 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants, increasing sports stadium capacity to 25%, upping banquet, conference center, and funeral home capacity to 25%, and allowing exercise facilities to operate at 50%