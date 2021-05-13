New CDC mask guidance contradicts Michigan Vacc to Normal plan

The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance Thursday that says fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most situations.

Under the new guidance, masks only need to be worn by fully vaccinated people in crowded indoor spaces such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. It removes the requirement for all other indoor spaces and outdoors, even when there are crowds.

However, this new guidance does not align with Michigan's Vacc to Normal Challenge, which lays out the benchmarks for lifting the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the Vacc to Normal Plan, the mask mandate would be lifted after 70% of adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Right now, just over 55% of people have received one.

The first benchmark in the plan allows in-person office work to resume two weeks after 55% was hit. The next step would involve lifting the 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants, increasing sports stadium capacity to 25%, upping banquet, conference center, and funeral home capacity to 25%, and allowing exercise facilities to operate at 50%

FOX 2 has reached out to state officials to see if the mask mandate will be updated in response to this new guidance.

