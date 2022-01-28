Michigan men plead guilty to stealing Amazon rental textbooks, selling them for profit

Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to helping with a scheme to steal rental textbooks from Amazon.

Paul Larson, 32, of Kalamazoo, Gregory Gleesing, 43, of Portage, and Lovedeep Singh Dhanoa, 25, also of Portage, are accused of renting textbooks then selling them for a profit.

Court documents showed that the men helped another man, Geoffrey Mark Talsma, with the scheme between September 2016 to October 2019. Talsma was charged, and his case heads to trial in April.

According to the plea agreements, the men said Talsma taught them how to make multiple Amazon accounts with fake information because there is a limit of 15 rental textbooks per customer. They then allegedly kep the textbooks they rented without paying the buyout fee, and sold them at bookstores and online.

Dhanoa will be sentenced in May, and Larson and Gleesing will be sentenced in June. They will be ordered to pay restitution to Amazon when sentenced.