Michigan music: Band submissions now open as Creepy Cheapy returns to The Crofoot this fall

The annual Creepy Cheapy returns to Pontiac this fall.

Like most things, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the two-day Halloween-themed event normally held at The Crofoot to be canceled in 2020. However, while few details have been released yet, fans can expect to put on their favorite costumes and enjoy live Michigan artists performing covers of albums yet again.

Submissions are now open for bands. If you are interested in performing, fill out this form.

