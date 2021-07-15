Ypsilanti DDA hosting pub crawl after cancelation of Summer Beer Festival

article

While Ypsilanti's Summer Beer Festival was again canceled this year, beer lovers can support local businesses by participating in a pub crawl next week.

Numerous businesses will be part of the We Love You Beer Fest Pub Crawl on July 23, including Wurst Bar, Tap Room, 734 Brewing, Aubree's, Ziggy's, Delores, Sidetrack, Keystone, Powell's, and Ypsi Ale House.

Buy a Pub Crawl card at the Tap Room Annex for $10 beginning at 5 p.m. Then, visit the bars and restaurants, ask about Pub Crawl specials, order food or a drink, and have your card initialed or stamped.

Also, take a selfie where you stop and follow the instructions on the Pub Crawl card for posting it to social media. A winner will randomly be selected from those who post photos and use the hashtags on the card.

After completing your card, go to the Ale House Beer Garden and find the poker dealers to get your poker cards. For every initial or stamp received, you'll get that many cards. Make the best poker hand and record it with your name and phone number. The best hand of the night will win the grand prize.

