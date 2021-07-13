Monster Jam returns to Detroit next year after 2020 cancelation

Monster Jam returns to Ford Field early next year after the 2020 Detroit event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full capacity will be allowed at the Feb. 26-27, 2022 Monster Jam.

Related: Detroit Lions to play at full capacity next season

The dates are rescheduled from March 14-15, 2020. All tickets for the prior event dates will be honored. Ticketmaster will be contacting ticketholders with further information.

Monster Jam has implemented changes to promote health and wellness at the event. For example, contactless shopping will allow fans to order merchandise in advance or onsite from their seats and pick it up from a contactless pickup station.

---