Michigan National Guard receives $26 million to improve women's facilities, add lactation rooms

The Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) received $26 million in federal funding that will be used to improve women's facilities at armories around the state.

This funding will be used to address what the military calls inequalities in the facilities. According to the Guard, the facilities were built when most service members were male and these buildings have not been updated for women.

The Guard will use the funding to improve showers and restrooms and add lactation rooms for nursing mothers.

Related: DNR rejects plan to expand Camp Grayling

"Women service members must have access to equal and adequate facilities, and I’m pleased to have secured these federal resources to make that a reality," said Sen. Gary Peters, who secured the funding. "When we modernize Michigan’s military facilities and invest in our troops, we send a clear signal that we support the entirety of our force and their ability to effectively carry out their missions."

Peters is also calling for the National Guard Bureau to match the $55 million allocated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state for modernization efforts.

"The women who serve in the MIARNG deserve access to facilities that meet their needs and allow them to focus on their training and missions," Whitmer said.. "Thanks to Senator Peters’ advocacy, we have secured resources to modernize our military facilities for women service members, building on efforts we have made at the state level. Let’s keep working together to modernize our facilities and ensure the Michiganders who serve have what they need to get the job done."

These buildings will be improved: