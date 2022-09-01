Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home

A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home.

Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday.

According to Nessel, Bratcher was working at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans in December 2020 when she became aware of the medication error. Despite knowing about it, she failed to report it to a supervisor in a timely manner, Nessel said.

"Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," Nessel said. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."

Bratcher will be arraigned Sept. 14.