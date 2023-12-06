Michigan nurse convicted of killing child while on meth has license permanently suspended

article

A Michigan nurse in prison for murder after the death of a 3-year-old child in her care permanently lost her license last month.

Judith Sobol, 43, of South Haven, showed up to work under the influence of meth on June 20, 2022. She was caring for a 3-year-old girl on a ventilator overnight.

In the morning, the girl's parents arrived and found the girl unresponsive with her trachea tube disconnected, while Sobol was incoherent.

Sobol admitted that she had used meth before work, and police found two meth pipes and a small container of crystal meth in her purse. She is currently serving a 30-75 year prison sentence for second-degree murder.

The Michigan Board of Nursing Disciplinary Subcommittee voted on Nov. 21 to permanently revoke her registered nursing license.

"This was a tragic murder, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family who lost their child," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "In addition to her very lengthy prison sentence, Sobol will never practice healthcare again. No family should ever experience this horror at the hands of a medical professional, and here the board fulfilled their duty to protect the integrity of the profession and the safety of patients."