Michigan police arrest suspects for alleged sexual assault of teen girls

A police dispatch to Royal Oak Township Tuesday night turned into an investigation of sexual assault after officers responded to reports of a runaway juvenile complaint.

Two suspects are now in custody after the incident.

Michigan State Police were called to Bethlawn Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. where they found two teen girls. They later learned both had been sexually assaulted.

The victims, ages 13 and 15 were able to describe the suspects before they were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The department's Special Investigation Section took over the probe before identifying two individuals and acquiring a search warrant.

It was executed at one of the suspect's homes and both were arrested without incident.

Evidence is still being gathered. A report will eventually be sent to the prosecutor's office.