Michigan police looking for stolen 7-foot tall Big Foot

A 7-foot tall metal Sasquatch is missing from Southwest Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the 7-foot tall Big Foot lawn ornament was stolen on or after March 22 from a home on West End Road, near Heimbach Road in St. Joseph

County's Park Township.

Police said it appears that someone used bolt cutters to remove the decoration from a steel post.

Residents told police they saw a white van panel van with dark driver and passenger side windows parked in the area on March 22. It turned around in the driveway of the home where the Sasquatch was stolen. The van left headed north toward Heimbach.

The Sasquatch is made of rusty brown colored sheet metal with sharp edges that look like Big Foot's fur.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 269-558-0500.