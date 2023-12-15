Michigan police step up patrols for 'Drive Sober or get Pulled Over' holiday campaign

More police across Michigan will be out looking for intoxicated drivers from now until New Year's Day as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The goal is to keep drunk drivers off the roads this holiday season.

"Driving impaired is deadly and illegal. Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking or using drugs endangers you, your passengers and everyone else on the road," said Katie Bower, Director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

According to University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute data, there were 9,331 alcohol-involved crashes with 322 fatalities, and 2,452 drug-involved crashes with 249 fatalities last year.

From 2018 to 2022, during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, 66 people were killed in crashes in Michigan, including 17 people who died in alcohol-involved crashes.

"We want all Michiganders to have a great time with friends and family over the holidays, but to keep everyone safe, we are also urging people to be responsible, make smart choices and plan for a sober ride home," Bower said.