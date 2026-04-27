The Brief Pollen is descending on Metro Detroit with spring allergies in full force this week. Levels have increased recently — and until overnight rains arrive, they won't get any better. The biggest culprits are poplar, ash, and birch species.



If it feels like your allergies flipped on overnight, you’re not imagining it. Pollen levels across Southeast Michigan — including Detroit — have surged into the 'High' category, and we're not alone.

Much of the eastern half of the country is lit up in High right now, and we’re sitting right in the middle of it.

What's behind Michigan's pollen levels?

The biggest culprits? Tree pollen — specifically poplar, ash, and birch.

This is peak season for those trees, and when you combine that with a stretch of mild temperatures, dry days, and a little bit of wind, it’s basically the perfect setup to dump pollen into the air and keep it there.

Big picture view:

That national snapshot backs it up. Nearly the entire Midwest and Great Lakes region is dealing with high to very high levels. When you zoom in locally, and the impact becomes more personal — especially when you look at some of the "worst cities" lists right now.

Flint and Lansing are both showing up as some of the toughest spots in the country today, and Detroit isn't far behind. We’re all dealing with the same air mass and the same tree bloom. In other words, misery loves company.

Dig deeper:

What makes this time of year so rough is how fine and lightweight tree pollen is. It travels easily, gets into everything, and spikes quickly. You’ll notice it on your car, your patio furniture, and definitely in your sinuses.

That yellow-green coating you’re seeing? That’s the stuff.

The weather pattern matters too. Dry conditions allow pollen to build, and wind helps spread it. What we really need to knock levels down is a good soaking rain (which we'll get overnight) — something steady that can wash pollen out of the air. Until then, it tends to just recycle day after day.

The good news is this phase doesn’t last forever. Tree pollen is usually the first big wave of allergy season.

As we move deeper into May and June, grasses take over, followed later by ragweed. So, for some people, relief is coming. For others, it’s just a shift in what’s triggering symptoms.

In the meantime, if you’re struggling, you’re far from alone. This is about as intense as it gets for tree pollen season in Southeast Michigan, and the current setup is keeping it locked in place.