The agency that regulates marijuana in Michigan has banned an individual from operating a business in the weed sector.

Youssef Barakat violated dozens of rules under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, according to the Cannabis Regulator Agency.

Big picture view:

The CRA posted a filing on its website Tuesday that Barakat was no longer permitted from participating in a marijuana business.

Barakat previously ran several licensed marijuana retail businesses when he broke the law, according to the agency.

At a pot shop owned by Barakat in Big Rapids, marijuana was sold to an underage undercover cadet with Michigan State Police. An inspection the following year found nonworking cameras and no electricity at the business location, which Barakat never notified the agency about.

Inside were unsecured marijuana products, including some placed in paper bags intended for sale - which had been removed from their original packaging that includes a required tracking number.

At a separate pot shop in Bay City, the property's landlord told the CRA doors were found unlocked with no employees on site. There was also more unsecured marijuana products, including almost a thousand grams of flower in unmarked bags.

The full complaint against Barakat can be found here.

Dig deeper:

Barakat is the first individual to be added to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency's Involuntary Exclusion List.

There are several names on the Voluntary Exclusion List, which include people who have signed a Consent Order and Stipulation that resolves any disciplinary action they're facing.

Being added to the involuntary list means they have never resolved the problems brought to their attention by the CRA. Any licensee in Michigan must screen the list when hiring potential employees or doing business with anyone to ensure they are permitted to participate in the business within Michigan.

The full list of those in both categories is here.