Michigan primary election: What are the poll hours, where is my voting location?

By Amber Ainsworth
2022 Midterm Elections
Heading to the polls? What to know about Michigan primary election

The polls are open for voting across Michigan.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The polls open across Michigan at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

You will be able to head to your polling place to vote until 8 p.m. If you are line by 8 p.m., you are able to vote, even if that means you cast your ballot after the polls close.

Due to a change in districts, your polling place may have changed. You can check where to vote by entering your name, date of birth, and zip code on a State of Michigan website.

Primary races to watch for Tuesday

Dave Spencer breaks down the big races to track in the Aug. 2 Primary in the first vote since districts across the state were redrawn.

This website also allows you to check your voter registration status, view a sample ballot, and find absentee ballot drop boxes. If you voted absentee, be sure to drop off your ballot at one of these boxes or your clerk's office. 

If you aren't registered to vote yet, you can still register in person at your city or township clerk's office. You have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to register, though if you intend to vote in the primary, you should do it sooner rather than later since the polls will be closed by then. 

Election poll security in place for Primary amid some misinformation concerns

Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown says the misinformation has created some tension, but she invites any concerned voter to check out the process.