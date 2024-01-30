Michigan rapist sentenced after not appearing for trial

article

A convicted rapist will spend more time in prison after he didn't show up to court when his verdict was to be read, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Ramel Rasheed Lindsay, 35, formerly of Garden City, was sentenced to an additional nine months of prison time Monday. He is currently in prison for 12-25 years for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2006.

"For 17 years I have carried the baggage, the hurt, and the pain of this case. I can’t even begin to describe the emotional damage that has been done as a result," the victim said during testimony. "He’s the worst kind of predator because he inflicts traumatic experiences on women and doesn’t give it a second thought. I’m not asking for special treatment or for you to side with me, all I’m asking is for justice."

The crime was reported after it happened, but the sex assault kit performed at the time did not produce DNA evidence, and the suspect was never charged. Then in 2021, the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) team contacted the victim, who suffered severe trauma from the assault, about reopening her case.

According to Nessel's Office, the victim blamed herself for not adequately defending herself and believed the crime did not matter to the community since no one was charged.

After reopening the case, Lindsay was arrested and had been out on a personal recognizance bond since 2021. Authorities said Lindsay reported to court for all hearings, and he went to trial last year.

Lindsay's trial began on Sept. 26, 2023, and he was convicted three days later. However, before the jury could deliver its verdict, authorities say Lindsay stopped showing up to court.

An arrest warrant was issued, and once Garden City police couldn't find him, the U.S. Marshals got involved. Six days later, he was caught.