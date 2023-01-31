Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens says she won't run for U.S. senate

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens won't be running for the recently-open U.S. Senate seat.

Stevens announced she "can best serve" the state and her constituents in her current role as a representative in the U.S. House on Twitter, taking herself out of the running for what's expected to be a key election in 2024.

Stevens was elected to Congress in 2018. In a statement, she said she made a promise "to be a champion for Michigan manufacturers and innovators who are building America's future here in the heartland."

"I am unbelievably proud to represent Oakland County in Congress, the economic engine of the Midwest," she wrote. "After deep consideration, I have decided that I can best serve Michigan's working families, manufacturers, students, and small businesses in my current role."

Sen. Debbie Stabbenow announced in January she would not be seeking another term in the chamber. The news sent shock waves through Michigan's political class, and started to spin the rumor mill about who could replace her.

There's been no shortage of names floated, including Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Rep. Elissa Slotkin. There have also been several Republican names that have been floated, including previous candidates for governor.