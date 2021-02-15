Michigan reports 1,265 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths since Saturday

On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 1,265 cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths over the past two days.

That brings Michigan's total to 575,489 cases and 15,158 deaths.

As evidence piles up about the U.S. lacking a sufficient number of vaccines, Michigan released its own preliminary plan for distributing doses around the state. It also confirmed it would be receiving an extra 60,000 doses from CVS and Walgreen's as a stopgap so local health departments can continue inoculating elderly residents and essential workers.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the state began rolling out more vaccines to people over the age of 65, teachers, police, and more essential workers. In Michigan, every county is in charge of setting up appointments and distributing the vaccine as the supply from Pfizer and Moderna grows.

Most counties have said they don't have the supply necessary but both pharmaceutical companies are working to create and ship more of the doses to every state.

COVID POSITIVITY RATES AT LOWEST IN FOUR MONTHS

Advertisement

Michigan's efforts to stop the virus since November when the second wave of infections overwhelmed hospitals have proven successful. During a press conference on Feb. 9, chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldoun said the state's positivity rate was at 4.5%, the lowest rate of new infections tracked by Michigan health officials since October.

Additionally, only 6% of hospital beds are being used for COVID-19 patients, down 72% from Dec. 1.

As more vaccines become available, the state plans to use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index to better allocate where doses should go. Among growing groups getting the jab are essential workers like those employed in public transportation and at grocery stores, as well as educators in K-12 environments.

COVID-19 VARIANT

Khaldun said that, while numbers are going in the right direction, there is much concern about the new variant as 45 cases of the B117 COVID variant have been identified.

Medical experts say the new COVID variant is much more contagious than the strains we saw last spring and fall.

The University of Michigan announced that it would be suspending all athletics for two weeks after a student tested positive for the new COVID variant.

GOV. WHITMER CALLS FOR IN-PERSON LEARNING OPTION BY MARCH 1

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department announced Friday they are strongly encouraging school districts to offer in-person learning to pre-k12 students by March 1.

The state said its goal is to have all districts in the state offering learning in the classroom by no later than the beginning of March.

The governor's encouragement comes after she announced plans to move Michigan into phase 2 of its vaccine administration, which makes educators like teachers eligible for inoculation.

MICHIGAN ENTERS NEXT PHASE OF VACCINATIONS

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the state is moving on to its next phase of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. This means Michiganders over 65, frontline workers, essential first responders, and teachers will be eligible to get the shot beginning Jan. 11, 2021.

All counties may begin vaccinating residents over age 65 and seniors are urged to visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine to find local health departments and other local vaccine clinics near them that are ready to book appointments.

Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations. Eligible individuals should not go to any of the clinics without an appointment.

Phases are as follows:

Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long term care facilities.

Phase 1B: Persons 75 years of age or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure.

Phase 1C: Individuals 16 years of age or older at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response.

Phase 2: Individuals 16 years of age or older.

CONTACT TRACING

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS