U of M athletics paused, student test positive for B117 COVID variant

All University of Michigan athletics have been suspended due to COVID 19 concerns as athletes test positive for B117 variant, sources say.

The Washtenaw County Health Department says it is aware of possible public exposure sites.

They are recommending that people get immediate COVID-19 testing if they were at the following locations on these dates and times:

Sun, Jan 17 at the Meijer on Ann Arbor-Saline Rd., Ann Arbor MI from 9:00 to 10:00 am

Sun, Jan 17 Briarwood Mall, 100 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor MI from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

