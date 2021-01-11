How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Michigan

article

Effective Monday, Jan. 11, residents 65 and over and now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine but that does not mean every health department is scheduling appointments.

In Michigan, every county is in charge of setting up appointments and distributing the vaccine as the supply from Pfizer and Moderna grows.

Most counties have said they don't have the supply necessary but there both pharmaceutical companies are working to create and ship more of the doses to every state.

Who is eligible

Healthcare workers were the first to get vaccinated in Michigan, starting on December 14. After moving through Phase 1A in mid-December, the state wants to increase the number of people that can get the treatment. That includes people over the age of 75, frontline essential workers like first responders, PreK-12 education employees, food and agriculture, manufacturing, postal service, public transit, and grocery store workers.

"The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

How to get a vaccine

Michigan local health departments will schedule vaccinations based on the county you live in. Not every county is scheduling vaccinations but the state says it will update the website daily for counties that are adding appointments.

Below are locations in Metro Detroit of where you can get vaccinated and how you can make an appointment. A link to more information is also included where possible. For health departments outside of Southeast Michigan, visit the state's COVID-19 vaccine website.

Detroit - accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Phase 1B

Detroit set up the TCF Center garage as a drive-thru vaccination clinic. After the successful rapid testing at the old state fairgrounds became a model for other cities and states, Detroit is working to do the same for the vaccine.

For Detroit residents who can get it, they'll have to make an appointment between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. They'll need to call (313) 230-0505. Under a Detroit-only policy, 'good neighbors' who help transport someone getting the vaccine are also eligible.

"If you have a good neighbor who is willing to drive you - because not everyone who is 75 has a car, is able to drive - if you have someone who is over the age of 65 that will drive you, they can get a vaccine at the same time," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The city started vaccinating public workers and police on Friday on a strict volunteer basis.

If you are a resident of Detroit and want to make an appointment, call 313-230-0505 Monday-Friday between 9 am and 6pm. Choose prompt 2 to make an appointment and provide the requested information.

The city said it will start administering the vaccine on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Wayne County - accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Phase 1B

Seniors in Wayne County can get vaccine shots from their health system within the county.

On the Wayne County Health Department's site, it lists the six hospitals and health systems in the county and urges people to be patient, wear a mask, socially distance, and avoid large crowds.

To make an appointment in Wayne County, visit their site here.

Macomb County - Not currently accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Phase 1B

As of 1/11/21, Macomb County does not list information about when appointments may be opened up for the next phase.

Oakland County - Not currently accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Phase 1B

Oakland County said it is still administering the vaccines to people in Phase 1 A.

The county said the website will update when appointments are open again and urges people not to call the county. Instead, it's asking you to register your email address or text OAKGOV to 28748 for updates.

Washtenaw County - accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Phase 1B

On Monday, Washtenaw County said it will start scheduling appointments for people in Phase 1B. To request an appointment, you must fill out this form on their site (or call the health department at 734-544-6700 if you can't complete the form).

"It's a tremendous relief to add vaccination to the resources we have to prevent COVID-19 from causing additional harm, but this process will take time," says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department. "We need everyone's patience, and we need to keep doing everything possible we can to prevent the spread of illness - including wearing face masks, social distancing and isolating or quarantining when needed."

The county is urging patience as it works to distribute the vaccine and will set up the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center as a mass vaccination facility. A second site is being sought for the west side of the county.

-----

This story will be updated regularly with new information from counties in the Metro Detroit area and beyond.