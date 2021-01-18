Michigan reports 2,843 cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths over two days

On Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 2,843 cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths linked to the virus over the past 48 hours. That's an average of 1,421 cases and 10 deaths each day.

That brings Michigan's total to 538,377 cases and 13,824 deaths.

As evidence piles up about the U.S. lacking a sufficient number of vaccines, Michigan released its own preliminary plan for distributing doses around the state. It also confirmed it would be receiving an extra 60,000 doses from CVS and Walgreen's as a stopgap so local health departments can continue inoculating elderly residents and essential workers.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the state began rolling out more vaccines to people over the age of 65, teachers, police, and more essential workers. In Michigan, every county is in charge of setting up appointments and distributing the vaccine as the supply from Pfizer and Moderna grows.

Most counties have said they don't have the supply necessary but both pharmaceutical companies are working to create and ship more of the doses to every state.

RESTAURANTS COULD REOPEN ON FEB. 1

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced it was loosening some restrictions on COVID-19 orders to allow for non-contact sports and indoor group exercises to resume while also indicating plans to reopen restaurants to indoor dining in a few weeks.

These new regulations are being adjusted as the state is seeing declines in hospital capacity and cases per million.

Gathering limits remain at a strict 10 persons per household, however - an indication that the coronavirus is still infecting at levels higher than what health experts want to see.

"We are reopening cautiously because caution is working to save lives. The new order allows group exercise and non-contact sports, always with masks and social distancing, because in the winter it’s not as easy to get out and exercise and physical activity is important for physical and mental health," said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

The restriction of indoor dining was extended until Feb. 1, at which point the state says it is planning on easing rules on restaurants and bars.

GOV. WHITMER CALLS FOR IN-PERSON LEARNING OPTION BY MARCH 1

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department announced Friday they are strongly encouraging school districts to offer in-person learning to pre-k12 students by March 1.

The state said its goal is to have all districts in the state offering learning in the classroom by no later than the beginning of March.

The governor's encouragement comes after she announced plans to move Michigan into phase 2 of its vaccine administration, which makes educators like teachers eligible for inoculation.

MICHIGAN ENTERS NEXT PHASE OF VACCINATIONS

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the state is moving on to its next phase of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. This means Michiganders over 65, frontline workers, essential first responders, and teachers will be eligible to get the shot beginning Jan. 11, 2021.

All counties may begin vaccinating residents over age 65 and seniors are urged to visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine to find local health departments and other local vaccine clinics near them that are ready to book appointments.

Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations. Eligible individuals should not go to any of the clinics without an appointment.

Phases are as follows:

Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long term care facilities.

Phase 1B: Persons 75 years of age or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure.

Phase 1C: Individuals 16 years of age or older at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response.

Phase 2: Individuals 16 years of age or older.

CASE, HOSPITAL AND PERCENT POSITIVITY RATES IN MICHIGAN

As of January 13, 2021, health officials are continuing to see improvements - but are also seeing a plateau - in three key COVID-19 metrics in the state.

Michigan is seeing an average of 266 cases per million people per day. Dr. Khaldun said this is up slightly from a low of 239 on Friday, Dec. 25 but still down significantly from the peak of 740 cases per million on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The percent of hospital beds being used for COVID-19 patients has also plateaued after weeks of decline. As of Jan. 13, the capacity was at 12% for beds with COVID-19 patients. This peaked at 19.6% on Dec. 4.

The state is seeing a slight increase in test positivity, which is attributed to people traveling over the winter holidays. Dr. Khaldun said the state is currently at 9.1% after reaching a low of 8.1% on Monday, Dec. 28 and increasing up to 10% since then.

CONTACT TRACING

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

SCHOOL OUTBREAKS

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.

Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.

You can read about the latest outbreak data in schools here.

