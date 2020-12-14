Michigan reports 7,205 more COVID-19 cases, 90 more deaths over past two days

On Monday, December 12, 2020, the state of Michigan reported 7,205 more COVID-19 cases and 90 more deaths linked to the virus over the past two days, as the state no longer reports data on Sundays.

The totals in the state since the start of the pandemic are now at 437,985 cases and 10,752 deaths.

You can see case rates and deaths from the weeks prior below.

VACCINE APPROVAL

Last week, the FDA approved use of the Pfizer vaccine, ushering in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry.

Michigan is expecting about 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first shipment from the federal government. You can read more about that here.

Michigan health officials have also laid out the prioritization plan for who will be receiving the vaccine. Frontline healthcare workers are the top priority. You can read more about that here.

The vaccine is anticipated to be available to the general population in Michigan in spring 2021.

EXTENDING THE PAUSE

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the pause would be extended another 12 days to Dec. 20. She extended the pause for another 12 days Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Dr. Robert Gordon explained what it would take to reopen businesses at the end of those 12 days.

The state's medical director, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said any increase in cases from Thanksgiving travel and gatherings isn't expected to be reflective in the daily case rates until 2-3 weeks later.

If you did travel, Dr. Khaldun says to try and make sure you're staying away from others as much as possible for 14 days, and to keep in touch with anyone you interacted with on your travels so you know if they start showing symptoms. If you believe you've been exposed, begin isolating immediately.

CHRISTMAS AT HOME

Gov. Whitmer urged Michigan residents to stay home this Christmas, saying that if we want to gather in 2021, as we did in 2019, we should spend 2020 at home.

"No matter what we show in the next 12 days, I am discouraging people from gathering for Christmas. It doesn't mean we cancel Christmas, it means we celebrate in a responsible way and we make our plan, now," Whitmer said. "If our numbers come down a good amount, it still doesn't mean COVID is gone by Christmas."

Whitmer said people should find ways to be together in spirit.

Beginning Nov. 18 at 12:01 a.m., indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, and small outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people. The order will last until Dec. 9. Among Michigan's record-increase in new cases, health officials like Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said crowds of small and medium sizes were among the primary factors driving the spike.

Dr. Khaldun said we can all take steps to make the case rate in the state better.

"The thing is, this is preventable," Khaldun said. "That is what gives me hope. There are concrete things we can do it."

Both urged that holiday plans should look different this year and urged Michiganders not to gather for Thanksgiving with people outside of their own households. If it must be done, masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing while indoors is strongly recommended.

CASE RATES AND PERCENT POSITIVE

As of December 10, the overall case rate in Michigan is at 514 cases per million people per day. Dr. Khaldun said the case rate has been declining for the past 19 days in all regions.

Also as of Dec. 10, the percent positive is around 14% and has been fluctuating up and down for the past few weeks. Dr. Khaldun has said a percent positive rate below 3% indicates community spread isn't happening.

Testing is also decreasing, which is concerning to health officials. Dr. Khaldun said this week about 56,500 tests were being done each day compared to around 59,000 tests each day the previous week.

CONTACT TRACING

Dr. Khaldun said on Dec. 1 that contact tracing is at the highest it's been during the pandemic. Healthcare workers are able to do outreach to about 3,000 positive new cases a day - but with several straight weeks of more than 5,000 new cases per day, the system still cannot keep up.

Michigan officials also recently rolled out the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

SCHOOL OUTBREAKS

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.

Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.

You can read about the latest outbreak data in schools here.

