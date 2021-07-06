Michigan reports 438 cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths since Friday
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Michigan reported 438 cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths since Friday.
The state is now only reporting numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays.
This brings the total to 895,395 cases and 19,775 deaths.
Last week, Michigan announced the COVID-19 vaccine lottery. People who get vaccinated will have the chance to win money.
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you
There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.
Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.
Contact tracing
Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS
- Friday, July 2 - 101 cases, 0 deaths
- Thursday, July 1 - 228 cases, 10 deaths
- Wednesday, June 30 - 195 cases, 4 deaths
- Tuesday, June 29 - 173 cases, 32 deaths
- Monday, June 28 - 311 cases, 5 deaths
- Thursday, June 24 - 153 cases, 28 deaths
- Tuesday, June 22 - 91 cases, 15 deaths
- Monday, June 21 - 327 cases, 35 deaths over three days
- Friday, June 18 - 162 cases, 14 deaths
- Wednesday, June 16 - 179 cases, 4 deaths
- Tuesday, June 15 - 182 cases, 26 deaths
- Monday, June 14 - 338 cases, 8 deaths over two days
- Wednesday, June 9 - 257 cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths
- Tuesday, June 8 - 293 cases, 56 deaths (37 from vital records review)
- Monday, June 7 - 419 cases, 11 deaths over two days
- Saturday, June 5 - 388 cases, 72 deaths (66 from vital records review)
- Thursday, June 3 - 510 cases, 57 deaths (62 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, June 2 - 420 cases, 33 deaths
- Tuesday, June 1 - 862 cases, 13 deaths over three days
- Saturday, May 30 - 445 cases, 49 deaths (48 from vital records review)
- Friday, May 29 - 614 cases, 24 deaths
- Thursday, May 27 - 542 cases, 59 deaths (48 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, May 26 - 799 cases, 12 deaths
- Tuesday, May 25 - 739 cases, 66 deaths (31 from vital records review)
- Monday, May 24 - 1,378 cases, 14 deaths over two days
- Saturday, May 22 - 1,013 cases. 86 deaths
- Friday, May 21 - 1,132 cases, 38 deaths
- Thursday, May 20 - 1,372 cases, 74 deaths (61 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, May 19 - 1,560 cases, 31 deaths
- Tuesday, May 18 - 1,271, 83 deaths (27 from vital records review)
- Monday, May 17 - 2,230 cases, 20 deaths over two days
- Friday, May 14 - 1,766 cases, 33 deaths
- Thursday, May 13 - 2,057 cases, 112 deaths (73 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, May 12 - 2,171 cases, 17 deaths
- Tuesday, May 11 - 1,992 cases, 99 deaths (32 from vital records review)
- Monday, May 10 - 2,716 cases, 33 deaths over two days
- Saturday, May 8 - 1,825 cases, 122 deaths (83 from vital records review)
- Friday, May 7 - 2,758 cases, 30 deaths
- Thursday, May 6 - 3,514 cases, 115 deaths (92 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, May 5 - 2,589 cases, 42 deaths