Michigan Republicans rip state's new COVID-19 orders

As Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration unveiled a new order that closes many businesses in Michigan to slow the spread of COVID-19, Republicans sad the governor is again failing to work with them for a solution.

The Michigan governor and her administration announced a "Three-Week Pause" on Sunday, creating new restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the state has repeatedly broken its single-day case record over the past month.

Immediately after the governor unveiled the plan, Michigan Republicans came out against the governor's office, saying she is failing to meet with Republicans before unveiling new guidance.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said the governor is trying to solve the problem without their help.

"The health and safety of our communities is our top priority. The Senate Republicans have been engaged in thoughtful conversations with our doctors, hospitals, and the Whitmer administration on ways to combat the spread of this insidious virus and help support our healthcare workers. While were (sic) meeting in good fath, Gov. Whitmer was working on her own strategy that did not include input from the Senate Republicans and we see the result of her plans in this latest round of restrictions," Shirkey said.

Additionally, he said Whitmer continues to go at it alone and Senate Republicans will continue to work with doctors and the medical community on ways to combat the virus.

Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox said "Yet again Governor Whitmer continues to show her contempt for the people’s elected representatives. Instead of working with our elected representatives... she is trying a one-size-fits-all approach that will only exacerbate the issues our state and its economy are facing."

Advertisement

Whitmer was asked about this criticism from Republicans during her Sunday evening press conferences announcing the changes. She said that she's included the legislature in weekly calls and has urged them to make the mask mandate a law, which was ordered by MDHHS office.

She said when she asked Republican leaders for a plan, she said "there wasn't one, other than doing some PSA's."

Additionally, Whitmer said the legislature is an important part of the government but it is designed to be a deliberative body whereas the executive office is designed to act swiftly.

"We're using powers given to the MDHHS director by the legislature in the last pandemic," Whitmer said, which was said to be done under October's Supreme Court ruling that revoked her emergency order powers.

"We don't have time, we've got to act swiftly. We'll keep people appraised of the situation," Whitmer said. "I'm going to continue to use every tool at our disposal to save lives in Michigan."