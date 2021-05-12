Michigan Republicans to discuss Whitmer travel reports during Wednesday press conference

Michigan Republicans who have been critical of the governor's out-of-state trips during the pandemic will lay out their grievances during a press conference late Wednesday morning.

The state party's communication director said members of the state legislature will appear in Lansing at 11 a.m. and plan to discuss more information about Gretchen Whitmer's trip to Florida.

The governor has been criticized over an early March trip to see her sick father at a time when she recommended Michigan residents stay home during the pandemic. The state has pushed back on those claims.

However, reports on Whitmer's trip have raised questions about how she traveled to the state and how she paid for it.

In a Let It Rip segment on FOX 2 last week, reporter Charlie LeDuff outlined how Whitmer had flown on a plane used by conservative donors that would cost tens of thousands of dollars to charter.

RELATED: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Florida to visit her ill father

Advertisement

But the private affairs of a governor that doesn't influence state politics aren't of concern to the public, FOX 2 anchor Charlie Langton argued.